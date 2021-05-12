GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €36.00 ($42.35) price target by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €31.97 ($37.61).

G1A stock opened at €36.33 ($42.74) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is €31.10. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €20.74 ($24.40) and a 52 week high of €37.34 ($43.93). The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion and a PE ratio of 67.78.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

