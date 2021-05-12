GDS (GDS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. GDS has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect GDS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GDS alerts:

NASDAQ GDS opened at $71.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.79. GDS has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of -136.69 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GDS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.37.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.