GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Earns “Neutral” Rating from CIBC

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$56.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.36% from the stock’s previous close.

GDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.00.

TSE GDI opened at C$53.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$54.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$46.23. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of C$28.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.77.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$364.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$382.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

