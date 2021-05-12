GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research report issued on Sunday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.
GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$364.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$382.75 million.
Shares of GDI stock opened at C$53.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$54.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 25.07. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of C$28.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.77.
About GDI Integrated Facility Services
GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.
See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?
Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.