GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of NYSE:GLOP opened at $2.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02. GasLog Partners has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $144.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. Analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in GasLog Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in GasLog Partners by 651.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GasLog Partners by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog Partners (GLOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.