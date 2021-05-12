Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Holdings Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Gannett worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Gannett by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gannett during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gannett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Gannett in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of GCI stock opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $6.33. The firm has a market cap of $647.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $875.45 million for the quarter. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused Websites.

