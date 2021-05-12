Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRTX traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 167,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,002. The stock has a market cap of $173.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.15. Galera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GRTX shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other Galera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $5,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,459,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,016,442.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.