Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Gap Down to $75.04

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $75.04, but opened at $70.99. Galapagos shares last traded at $71.49, with a volume of 14,853 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLPG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised Galapagos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Galapagos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.17.

Get Galapagos alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter worth about $1,086,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Galapagos by 936.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Galapagos by 3,870.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 13,702 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Galapagos by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in Galapagos by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 35,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 16,190 shares during the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.