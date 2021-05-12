Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Gap Down to $75.04

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $75.04, but opened at $70.99. Galapagos shares last traded at $71.49, with a volume of 14,853 shares traded.
Several brokerages have issued reports on GLPG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised Galapagos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Galapagos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.17.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.76.
Galapagos Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLPG)
Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.
Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.