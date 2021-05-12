Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GLPG. Raymond James raised shares of Galapagos from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays upgraded Galapagos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Galapagos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $73.61 on Tuesday. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $70.77 and a 12-month high of $233.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.47 and a 200 day moving average of $98.11. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 936.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

