FY2023 EPS Estimates for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carvana in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.69.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CVNA. Cowen increased their price objective on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Carvana in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.85.

Shares of CVNA opened at $239.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.48 and its 200-day moving average is $260.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $323.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of -87.62 and a beta of 2.52.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total transaction of $14,782,457.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,568.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.22, for a total transaction of $17,833,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,006.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 991,733 shares of company stock valued at $276,856,260. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Carvana by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

