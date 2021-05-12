FY2022 EPS Estimates for The RMR Group Inc. Cut by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:RMR)

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of The RMR Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.15.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RMR. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

RMR stock opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average is $37.78. The RMR Group has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $44.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the first quarter worth $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the first quarter worth $200,000. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

