FY2022 EPS Estimates for StorageVault Canada Inc. Cut by National Bank Financial (CVE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of StorageVault Canada in a report released on Sunday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.15.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SVI. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of StorageVault Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday.

StorageVault Canada stock opened at C$4.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.01. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$2.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 616.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$42.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$40.60 million.

In other StorageVault Canada news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.04 per share, with a total value of C$116,758.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$116,758.89.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

