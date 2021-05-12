FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ocular Therapeutix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

OCUL stock opened at $15.75 on Monday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 780.19% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

