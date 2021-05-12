FY2022 EPS Estimates for Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Cut by DA Davidson

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Accolade in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst H. Baade now expects that the company will earn ($0.94) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.62). DA Davidson also issued estimates for Accolade’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Accolade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accolade presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $41.49 on Monday. Accolade has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $65.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.32.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.38 million. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Accolade by 58.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,924,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,297,000 after buying an additional 711,660 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,796,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,131,000 after acquiring an additional 503,775 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the first quarter worth $54,050,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,186,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,621,000 after purchasing an additional 526,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the fourth quarter worth $41,847,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

