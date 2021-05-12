FY2022 Earnings Forecast for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Issued By G.Research

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) – Equities researchers at G.Research lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for EnPro Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $5.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.40. G.Research also issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $6.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on NPO. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sidoti began coverage on EnPro Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

NYSE NPO opened at $92.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $37.53 and a 52 week high of $96.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Humphrey acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.37 per share, for a total transaction of $208,425.00. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 40.30%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.