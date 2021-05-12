FY2021 EPS Estimates for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Increased by Analyst

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) – William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Trane Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.35. William Blair also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $182.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.57. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $73.73 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 104.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 93.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 104.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,056.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

