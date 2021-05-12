FY2021 EPS Estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 27.09%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $29.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.38. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $32.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,411 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,192,000 after buying an additional 256,071 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,302,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,759,000 after purchasing an additional 318,620 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,701.7% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,600 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,221,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,739,000 after purchasing an additional 404,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,037,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,100,000 after purchasing an additional 27,764 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $99,937.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,642.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

