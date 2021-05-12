FY2021 EPS Estimates for Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Guha now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oversea-Chinese Banking’s FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Get Oversea-Chinese Banking alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OVCHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS OVCHY opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.03. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $19.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Oversea-Chinese Banking’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. Oversea-Chinese Banking’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.