FY2021 EPS Estimates for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Increased by Analyst

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of LGI Homes in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the financial services provider will earn $13.78 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.56. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ FY2022 earnings at $12.89 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.83.

LGIH opened at $171.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.44. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $63.01 and a 52 week high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS.

In related news, Director Duncan S. Gage acquired 697 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $137.55 per share, for a total transaction of $95,872.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,847.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 9,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total value of $1,295,168.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,581.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,092 shares of company stock worth $10,099,846 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in LGI Homes by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in LGI Homes by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

