FY2021 EPS Estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Reduced by Truist Securiti

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.29) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.28). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.84) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40474.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DCPH. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.89.

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $33.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average of $50.95. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $644,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,254,186. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

