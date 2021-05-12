FY2021 Earnings Forecast for PRA Group, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:PRAA)

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) – William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for PRA Group in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the business services provider will earn $3.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.31. William Blair also issued estimates for PRA Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.52. PRA Group had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.51. PRA Group has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $47.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PRA Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

