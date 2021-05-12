FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Hillenbrand, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Hillenbrand in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now anticipates that the company will earn $3.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.34. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Hillenbrand’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $722.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.05 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

HI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

NYSE HI opened at $46.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -57.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 488.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 33,351 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter worth about $1,120,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Hillenbrand by 3.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hillenbrand by 4.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,053,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,263,000 after buying an additional 48,598 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.