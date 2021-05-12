FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Cerus Co. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cerus in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.41) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.38). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Cerus’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Get Cerus alerts:

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

NASDAQ CERS opened at $5.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $963.70 million, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. Cerus has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $8.87.

In other news, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 37,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $237,010.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 29,331 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $187,131.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,662 shares of company stock worth $1,573,704. 6.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Cerus during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.