Futu (FUTU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $153.02 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $127.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.53. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 152.34 and a beta of 1.76. Futu has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $204.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FUTU shares. 86 Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Futu from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.80.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

