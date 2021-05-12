Fusion Acquisition Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FUSE)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,889 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,003% compared to the average volume of 280 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

FUSE opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. Fusion Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $10.54.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

