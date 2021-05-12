FundX Investment Group LLC Sells 859 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

FundX Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF accounts for about 5.3% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. FundX Investment Group LLC owned about 0.40% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $9,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JKE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JKE traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $59.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,936,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,362. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.63. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $158.00 and a 12-month high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

