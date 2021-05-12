FundX Investment Group LLC Sells 68,685 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

FundX Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 86.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,685 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.0% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $224,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $136,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 124,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,879,000 after acquiring an additional 15,314 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 40.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.7% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $6.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $318.66. 3,539,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,388,367. The business has a fifty day moving average of $331.48 and a 200 day moving average of $318.57. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $215.99 and a 1-year high of $342.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

