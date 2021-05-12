FundX Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EAGG. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EAGG traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $54.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,358. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.66. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.15 and a 1 year high of $57.30.

