Fundamental Research Boosts Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Price Target to C$0.60

Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) had its price objective increased by Fundamental Research from C$0.57 to C$0.60 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Shares of Kootenay Silver stock opened at C$0.28 on Tuesday. Kootenay Silver has a 52-week low of C$0.20 and a 52-week high of C$0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$86.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00.

Kootenay Silver Company Profile

Kootenay Silver Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico and British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. It primarily holds interests in the La Cigarra silver project covering approximately 18,000 hectares located within the Parral Mining District in the state of Chihuahua, north central Mexico; and Promontorio and La Negra silver discoveries situated in Sonora, Mexico.

