Fundamental Research Boosts Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Price Target to C$0.60

Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) had its price objective increased by Fundamental Research from C$0.57 to C$0.60 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.
Shares of Kootenay Silver stock opened at C$0.28 on Tuesday. Kootenay Silver has a 52-week low of C$0.20 and a 52-week high of C$0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$86.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00.
Kootenay Silver Company Profile
