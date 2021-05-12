Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
FJTSY stock opened at $30.88 on Monday. Fujitsu has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average of $28.86.
About Fujitsu
