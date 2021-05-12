Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

FJTSY stock opened at $30.88 on Monday. Fujitsu has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average of $28.86.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

