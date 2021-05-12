fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Gap Up to $17.67

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.67, but opened at $21.06. fuboTV shares last traded at $20.35, with a volume of 486,182 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.64.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. fuboTV’s revenue was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,373,759.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,651,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth $69,118,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth $64,515,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth $60,768,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in fuboTV by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,094,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,203,000 after buying an additional 137,479 shares during the last quarter.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

