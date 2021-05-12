FTX Token Price Tops $59.77 on Exchanges (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One FTX Token coin can currently be bought for $59.77 or 0.00110091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FTX Token has a market cap of $5.64 billion and approximately $146.23 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00083496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00018901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.70 or 0.01016207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00067483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002115 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00060008 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,364.01 or 0.09880359 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTT is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

