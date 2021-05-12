FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $644.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will announce sales of $644.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $664.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $624.49 million. FTI Consulting posted sales of $607.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FTI Consulting.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%.

FCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,860.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 328.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCN traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.90. 243,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,136. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.59 and a 200 day moving average of $119.00. FTI Consulting has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $147.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FTI Consulting (FCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.