FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02, Zacks reports. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%.

NYSE:FSK traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $20.59. The stock had a trading volume of 26,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,597. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.40. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $21.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.66%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FSK shares. Compass Point upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Hovde Group started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

