Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Scott James Morris Sells 1,997 Shares

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total transaction of $346,958.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,264,970.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Scott James Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Scott James Morris sold 841 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.10, for a total value of $149,782.10.

On Monday, May 3rd, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total value of $367,887.34.

On Monday, April 26th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,438.06.

On Monday, April 19th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total transaction of $339,230.39.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT traded down $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.87. 370,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,255. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.03 and its 200 day moving average is $148.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,544.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.07 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stephens began coverage on Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 74.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

