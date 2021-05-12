Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Lifted to Buy at Nord/LB

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was upgraded by analysts at Nord/LB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FMS opened at $39.21 on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $33.84 and a 12 month high of $46.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.