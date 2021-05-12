Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €75.00 ($88.24) price target from stock analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FME. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.80 ($69.18) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €69.66 ($81.96).

Shares of FME stock opened at €64.72 ($76.14) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €64.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of €65.45. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a fifty-two week high of €79.96 ($94.07). The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.40.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

