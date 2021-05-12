Frax Share (FXS) Market Capitalization Hits $52.96 Million

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Frax Share coin can now be purchased for $5.25 or 0.00009674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $52.96 million and $3.06 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Frax Share has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.86 or 0.00550493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00070405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.91 or 0.00246655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004003 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $629.33 or 0.01159211 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00033379 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,601,561 coins and its circulating supply is 10,084,263 coins. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

