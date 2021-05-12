Fraser Atkinson Buys 6,000 Shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV) Stock

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV) Director Fraser Atkinson acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,478.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,143,766 shares in the company, valued at C$22,775,812.36.
Fraser Atkinson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 30th, Fraser Atkinson bought 5,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,750.00.
Shares of GPV opened at C$19.50 on Wednesday. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.03 and a 12-month high of C$43.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$24.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$407.41 million and a P/E ratio of -37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 16.82 and a quick ratio of 11.81.
GreenPower Motor Company Profile
GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.
