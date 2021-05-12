Fraser Atkinson Buys 6,000 Shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV) Stock

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV) Director Fraser Atkinson acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,478.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,143,766 shares in the company, valued at C$22,775,812.36.

Fraser Atkinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, Fraser Atkinson bought 5,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$21.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,750.00.

Shares of GPV opened at C$19.50 on Wednesday. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.03 and a 12-month high of C$43.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$24.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$407.41 million and a P/E ratio of -37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 16.82 and a quick ratio of 11.81.

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$3.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

