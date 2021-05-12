Fraport’s (FPRUY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fraport currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

FPRUY stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.50. The company had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 506. Fraport has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $35.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.06.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

