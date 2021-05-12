Fraport’s (FPRUY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fraport currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

FPRUY stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.50. The company had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 506. Fraport has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $35.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.06.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

