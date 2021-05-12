Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of Frank’s International stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $3.42. The stock had a trading volume of 851,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,991. Frank’s International has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $5.44. The company has a market cap of $778.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $94.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.28 million. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 72.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Frank’s International will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Frank’s International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Frank’s International by 3.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 76,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Frank’s International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Frank's International

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

