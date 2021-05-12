Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 624.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 52,474 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $813,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 104,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period.

FLCO opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.42.

