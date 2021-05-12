Franco-Nevada Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS.
Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$396.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$334.90 million.
Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$179.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$34.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$168.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$163.55. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$133.63 and a 1 year high of C$222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 12.48 and a quick ratio of 11.80.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
