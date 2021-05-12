Franco-Nevada Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$396.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$334.90 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$165.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$230.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$198.42.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$179.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$34.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$168.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$163.55. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$133.63 and a 1 year high of C$222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 12.48 and a quick ratio of 11.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

