Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,156,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,468 shares during the period. Fox Factory accounts for 2.5% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $146,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2,013.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,390,000 after buying an additional 499,175 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,546,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,950,000 after buying an additional 191,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,968,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,216,000 after buying an additional 168,684 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Fox Factory by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,386,000 after purchasing an additional 135,615 shares during the period.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

In other news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $579,349.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares in the company, valued at $12,658,736.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.17.

FOXF traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.25. 889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 77.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.56. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $51.63 and a 1 year high of $166.88.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.