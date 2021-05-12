Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Director George M. Lynch Sells 3,056 Shares

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Director George M. Lynch sold 3,056 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $301,596.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $933,113.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $95.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $40.75 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.83.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. Analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

