Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Director George M. Lynch Sells 3,056 Shares

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Director George M. Lynch sold 3,056 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $301,596.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $933,113.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $95.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $40.75 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.83.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. Analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.
Forward Air Company Profile
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
