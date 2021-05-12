Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Receives C$58.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$58.25.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Fortis alerts:

FTS stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$54.86. 1,461,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,794. Fortis has a 1 year low of C$48.97 and a 1 year high of C$56.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$54.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$52.90. The stock has a market cap of C$25.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.27 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.94%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.