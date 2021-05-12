Fortis Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.505 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.
Shares of FTS traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$54.92. The stock had a trading volume of 356,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,603. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$52.90. Fortis has a one year low of C$48.97 and a one year high of C$56.36. The firm has a market cap of C$25.78 billion and a PE ratio of 20.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.57.
Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.27 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Fortis
Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.
