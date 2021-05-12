Focused Wealth Management Inc Trims Stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Focused Wealth Management Inc reduced its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 79.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,325 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Redfin were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Redfin by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Redfin by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on RDFN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist increased their target price on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Redfin in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.87.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $102,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,992 shares in the company, valued at $479,231.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $490,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 297,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,408,140.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,577,443 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $54.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.63 and a 200-day moving average of $66.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -108.50 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

