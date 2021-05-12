Focused Wealth Management Inc Makes New Investment in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 600.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of YETI by 40.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $87.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.21 and a 200 day moving average of $70.71. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $90.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The company had revenue of $375.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.47 million. Analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on YETI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on YETI in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded YETI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.87.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $1,409,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,057,884.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $222,863.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,775.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

