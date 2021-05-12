Focused Wealth Management Inc Makes New Investment in Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE)

Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Separately, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

BSPE opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $11.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price objective on the stock.

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Profile

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition corporation, intends to effect a qualifying transaction in consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. is a subsidiary of Bespoke Sponsor Capital LP.

